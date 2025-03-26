Signature Productions | 3/26/25

Get ready for a show-stopping spectacle as Crazy for You hits the stage at the Summerlin Library & Performing Arts Center from March 26 to April 26! Presented by Signature Productions, this dazzling musical brings the timeless magic of Broadway to Las Vegas with unforgettable choreography, spectacular tap numbers, and the legendary music of George and Ira Gershwin.

The story follows Bobby Child, a New York banker sent to shut down a struggling theater in Deadrock, Nevada—only to fall for its owner, Polly, the town’s only woman. Through hilarious misunderstandings and mistaken identity, he fights to save the theater and win her heart. Joining Backstage In Vegas to share a behind-the-scenes look at the production are Rachel Shea, the show’s director, and Chloe Debendetto, who stars as Polly.