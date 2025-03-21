Watch Now
Signature Kitchen Suite | 3/21/25

Discover the latest trends in home design with The New American Home, a cutting-edge showcase at the International Builders' Show in Henderson, Nevada.
Each year,The New American Home sets the standard for innovation in residential construction, offering a firsthand look at the latest advancements in design, technology, and sustainability. This custom-built masterpiece, presented at the International Builders' Show, highlights best practices and state-of-the-art products that shape the future of homebuilding. From smart home features to energy-efficient solutions, this year’s home in Henderson, Nevada, pushes the boundaries of modern living. Whether you're a builder, designer, or homeowner, The New American Home provides valuable inspiration and insight into where the industry is headed.

