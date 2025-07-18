Siegel's Bagelmania | 7/18/25

It was all smiles (and a few full mouths) as Elliott went live from Bagelmania, the iconic New York-style deli that’s become a Vegas favorite. Community Partnerships Manager Alex Aladort gave us the scoop on their crave-worthy menu, from fresh bagels to classic deli staples that keep the crowds coming back.

But the real buzz? Their upcoming Bagel Eating Contest, officially sanctioned by Major League Eating. Yes—Joey Chestnut and Pat Bertoletti are coming to town to take on a mountain of carbs in what’s sure to be a deliciously wild showdown. From foodies to fans, Bagelmania is where it’s at.