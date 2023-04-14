Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews | 4/14/23

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is known for offering diners a choice of supercharged burgers and a revved-up list of brews, and now those looking to give back can score one of those beers for free as Toast Our Troops returns for its third year!

Diners can donate new items from the care package list and receive a complimentary16-ounce tap beer from Shiner Beer. Donated items this year center on snacks from home so everything from beef jerky and protein bars to trail mix and other munchies.

Chad Duffield of Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews joined us to share the purpose behind this campaign, how you can support and he showcased their new menu items.