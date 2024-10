The annual Shriners Children’s Open will take place from October 17-20 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. This prestigious golf tournament provides a valuable opportunity to raise charitable donations and highlight the incredible work of the Shriners Children’s healthcare system, which has transformed the lives of over 1.5 million children. The event brings together the community to support life-changing medical care for kids in need.

This segment is paid for by Shriners Children's Open