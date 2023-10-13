Shriners Children's | 10/13/23

The annual Shriners Children’s Open will be held October 9 through 15th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The Open provides a valuable opportunity to raise charitable donations and amplify the amazing work and expertise of the Shriners Children’s healthcare system – which has improved the lives of more than 1.5 million children since its inception.

Mel Bower, Shriners Children's, Chief Communication and Marketing Officer, and Gianna, Shriners Children's, International Patient Ambassador, joined us to discuss the event.

Children 18 and younger with a ticketed adult, will receive 1 Free General Admission Ticket.

All active and retired military and first responders receive 1 free ticket, available at ticket office, simply show proof of service.

