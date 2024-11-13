Shoes That Fit Charity Events | 11/13/24

Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit dedicated to providing new shoes to children in need, was founded with a simple but impactful mission: help kids thrive by giving them the essentials they need.

Since its inception, Shoes That Fit has distributed millions of pairs of shoes, empowering students to feel more comfortable and confident in school.

This Q4, they are excited to extend their reach in Las Vegas through collaborations with Zappos and MGM.

In Las Vegas, Shoes That Fit is teaming up with these renowned partners to increase access to new shoes for children facing financial challenges.

Zappos, a brand deeply rooted in the city, offers logistical support and resources, while MGM brings strong community ties to the project.

Together, they are working to ensure children in Las Vegas have the proper footwear to support their education and personal growth.