She's Got Time |7/14/25

WNBA legend, Olympian, and executive Swin Cash is bringing her powerhouse platform, She’s Got Time, to Wynn Las Vegas for the 2025 Women in Sports Summit. Taking place July 14–15, this marks the first time the event moves from New Orleans to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The summit connects trailblazers across the sports world—from team front offices to major media outlets. Attendees will hear from industry leaders like Sandra Douglass Morgan, Sarah Kustok, Jenny Boucek, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Jemele Hill. Expect panels, workshops, and inspiration at every turn.