Sherri French| 2/6/24

The Big Game is just around the corner, and it's time to plan the ultimate party with your friends and family. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French has party ideas that will make your gathering a touchdown!

Start with Dean’s Dips and their popular French Onion Dip, a creamy delight with the perfect blend of French Onion flavor. For some fancy cocktails, turn to Betty Booze, offering Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso. And don't forget WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Classic Bowl, the ultimate game-day dip.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint