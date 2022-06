Cataracts are one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States. If not treated, cataracts can lead to blindness. In addition, the longer cataracts are left untreated, the more difficult it can be to successfully remove the cataract and restore vision. During Cataract Awareness Month in June, Shepherd Eye Center reminds the public that early detection and treatment of cataracts is critical to preserving sight.

This segment is paid for by Shepherd Eye Center