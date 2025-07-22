Shein | 7/22/25

Wedding season is in full swing, and with ceremonies, receptions, and celebrations filling calendars, finding the perfect look can feel overwhelming. Fashion expert Cate Sheehy, known for her work on TLC’s What Not to Wear and Bravo’s Tim Gunn’s Guide to Style, is sharing her go-to tips for building stylish wedding outfits for every role — from brides and grooms to guests.

Cate highlights this season’s most beautiful bridal dresses, sharp and modern groom’s looks, and statement accessories that help guests stand out while staying wedding-appropriate. With ideas that balance style, comfort, and budget, Cate shows how to turn any event into a personal fashion moment.

This segment is paid for by Shein