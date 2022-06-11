Shaggy | 6/10/22

Shaggy will be performing a free live concert on Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street Stage for the Luau WOW! Festival being held on Saturday, June 11. Shaggy will perform his classic hits like "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic" and "Angel,” among others, as well as songs off his new album, Com Fly Wid Mi, which finds Shaggy singing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style.
Videos
A One On One With Shaggy
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 23:32:42-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.