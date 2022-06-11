Shaggy | 6/10/22

Shaggy will be performing a free live concert on Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street Stage for the Luau WOW! Festival being held on Saturday, June 11. Shaggy will perform his classic hits like "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic" and "Angel,” among others, as well as songs off his new album, Com Fly Wid Mi, which finds Shaggy singing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style.