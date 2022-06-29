Artist Josh Agle, aka Shag, will personalize his limited-edition silkscreen prints entitled “Four Martini Lunch.” The print boasts 11 vibrant colors and measures 30 by 20 inches. Each print is hand signed by Shag and numbered with only 200 available. In addition to the merchandise signing and a meet & greet with Shag, guests will have the opportunity to explore the artist’s second retail location that opened at the Palms Casino Resort last month while enjoying complimentary cocktails.
Shag Makes It To Las Vegas
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:47:31-04
