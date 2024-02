Serenity Catering LLC, under the leadership of Executive Chef and Owner, Chef Lynnejai (Jay) Turner, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of chef apparel.

Designed with African American chefs and black-owned restaurants in mind, these garments offer a unique blend of style and functionality, allowing chefs to showcase their individuality while maintaining a professional appearance.

This segment is paid for by Serenity Catering LLC