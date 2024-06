The search for a great vacation or weekend getaway should begin by exploring unique places with a lot to offer.

We are joined by Erik Uppman of cannery row company and Natalia Hurley of the world-famous Monterey Bay Qquarium.

They joined us to share the renowned scenic beauty and endless adventures you can experience in Monterey County, California.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by See Monterey