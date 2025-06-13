See Monterey | 6/13/25

Looking for the ultimate summer escape? Highway 1 through Monterey County is calling! From the dramatic cliffs of Big Sur to charming coastal towns and historic rodeo fun, this stretch of California is packed with bucket-list stops and hidden gems.

Joining us are Kirk Gafill from Nepenthe and the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce, and Mandy Linquist from California Rodeo Salinas. Together, they offer insider tips, scenic detours, and must-try local experiences that go way beyond the usual.

Learn how to plan the perfect Highway 1 trip with help from the “How 2 Highway 1” campaign—designed to make your journey safe, smooth, and spectacular. Whether you're hiking among redwoods or sipping wine in the Salinas Valley, this road trip is so much more than a drive.

