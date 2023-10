Sustainability and circularity is clearly moving/transitioning from being "a good practice" to a compulsory regulatory and legal requirement for the fashion industry.

H. Alon, CEO of Security Matters, joined us to discuss SMX technology.

SMX empowers fashion brands to be sustainable and build a real-world circular economy by giving all materials a memory to be recycled, reused and authenticated multiple times.

This segment is paid for by Security Matters