Scripps National Spelling Bee | 5/25/23

Las Vegas 7th graders Sarina Ali from Omar Haikal Islamic Academy and Arren Feliciano from St. Viator Parish School and are on their way to Washington D.C. this weekend to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

These super-spellers outperformed 35,000 other students in Nevada. They will be participating with 229 other spellers from across the country. We wish them luck!

Watch the competion with live coverage of every round on ION plus and Bounce XL starting on Tuesday, May 30. Look for the final round live on ION Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. PT.