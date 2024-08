Scotch 80 at Palms Casino Resort invites you to their twice-nightly Social Hour, available Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. During these hours, guests can enjoy 50% off a wide range of select menu items, including prime steaks, seafood, a raw bar, classic sides, and appetizers, along with fine wines and curated cocktails.

