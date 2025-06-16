Schwob Acoustics | 6/16/25

Watch Now
Schwob Acoustics

Noise isn’t just annoying — it impacts our health, productivity, and well-being. Michael Schwob explains how acoustical engineering is changing the spaces we live and work in.
Did you know Americans spend nearly 90% of their lives inside the built environment? And while we may not always notice it, noise plays a major role in how we feel and perform each day. That’s where Schwob Acoustics comes in.

President Michael Schwob leads a team that bridges science, engineering, and design to improve how our environments sound. By addressing noise levels in offices, schools, and homes, they help boost productivity and even support better health outcomes.

Through collaboration and smart engineering, Schwob Acoustics creates spaces that don’t just look good — they feel better too. It’s a quiet revolution in modern living.

