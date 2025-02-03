Scale The STRAT | 2/3/25

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, hundreds of stair climbers of all abilities will gather for Scale The STRAT, the American Lung Association in Nevada’s premier fundraising event.

This exciting stair climb takes you up all 1,455 steps of The STRAT Tower, one of Las Vegas’ most iconic landmarks.

Registration is open at scalethestrat.org, with a $35 entry fee and a $200 fundraising minimum.

Scale The STRAT is a timed event, where climbers are scheduled in heats and enter the stairwell with a staggered start.

Official times and photos will be posted online after the event. This event helps fund vital lung health education, advocacy, and research efforts by the American Lung Association in Nevada.

Since its inception, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been the presenting sponsor, and The STRAT has been a generous supporter, providing services and the use of their facilities.