Saxophonist Paul Taylor | 2/25/25

Internationally renowned contemporary jazz saxophonist Paul Taylor is set to release his 13th album, It's A Brand New Day, on February 28th.

With a string of Billboard #1 hits to his name, Taylor embarks on a new musical journey featuring nine original tracks and a surprising cover of Billie Eilish.

A longtime Las Vegas resident and avid golfer, Taylor collaborated with acclaimed producers Barry Eastmond and Dino Esposito on this project.

As he kicks off his supporting tour, fans can expect a fresh, inspired sound that continues to define his illustrious career.