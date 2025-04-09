Sapience Tutoring | 4/9/25

Big news for Las Vegas students! Sapience Tutoring & Youth Enrichment Center is offering free, unlimited tutoring for all students through May 25, 2025—no credit card, purchase, or catch required. It's their way of giving back as they celebrate their 7th anniversary and national franchise launch.

Director of Partnerships Jeff Arnott shares how Sapience is supporting student success with certified tutors, help in all subjects, test prep, homework assistance, and flexible daily access—7 days a week! With two locations in Summerlin and Silverado Ranch, Sapience is making sure every child in Las Vegas gets the help they need to finish the school year strong.

This segment is paid for by Sapience