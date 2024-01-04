SambaLatte - Wade Hampton | 1/4/24

Step into the world of salsa dancing with Wade Hampton, a dynamic dance performer and visual artist. In an exciting on-air demonstration of New York-style salsa, Wade Hampton offers viewers a glimpse into the rhythm and footwork that make this dance form so electrifying.

If you're in Las Vegas and looking to immerse yourself in the world of salsa, Wade Hampton's upcoming salsa classes are the perfect opportunity. Starting on January 11, 2024, you can enroll in a 5-week course at Dance Now LV, or join a 6-week course at the West Las Vegas Library beginning on January 17, 2024.

