Sam and Ash Law | 3/28/25

The Sam & Ash Safe Teen Driving Essay Contest, launched in October 2024, encouraged Clark County students to reflect on responsible driving. With over 400 submissions, the contest highlighted the importance of safe driving and its impact on families and communities. The grand prize, a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta, was awarded to Andrea Vinluan from West Career and Technical Academy for her heartfelt and inspiring essay.

Andrea, a straight-A student balancing school and family responsibilities, won the car at a special event surrounded by classmates, teachers, and family. Other winners received scholarships and prizes, all made possible by community partners like Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and CCSD’s Safe Routes to School program. Sam & Ash Injury Law hopes this annual contest continues to inspire young drivers to make smart choices behind the wheel.



