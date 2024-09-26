Sally Beauty | 9/26/24

As the seasons change, so do the needs of your hair. To help consumers maintain healthy hair year-round, Sally Beauty has introduced Freewill, a new customizable hair care brand focused on hair cycling.

Certified Trichologist Aoife McCarthy and Celebrity Hairstylist Gregory Patterson have teamed up to share their favorite tips for using the line effectively.

Hair cycling, a trend that took off on TikTok, encourages consumers to rotate between products to meet their hair’s changing needs.

With 32 products across seven collections, Freewill offers options for purification, hydration, and repair, making it easy to adapt to various environmental and seasonal conditions.

According to McCarthy, switching products regularly can help balance the scalp and improve hair health over time.

Patterson adds that Freewill’s flexibility allows users to create a personalized hair care regimen that targets specific concerns, such as dryness or damage.

Exclusively available at Sally Beauty stores and online, the Freewill collection ensures salon-quality results at home.

As colder weather approaches, now is the perfect time to incorporate a tailored hair routine to keep your locks looking their best all season long.

Visit sallybeauty.com to learn more!