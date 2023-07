Impaired brain function is not something we’re often on the lookout for, but for patients with cirrhosis, doctors advise it should be. Those living with advanced liver disease are at risk of developing Hepatic Encephalopathy, or HE. This disease is tough for both patients and caregivers. Mark Bollinger, OHE Patient, and Dr. Nancy Reau, Clinical Hepatologist, joined us to share what patients need to know to help manage it.

