SafeNest | 5/1/23

“Champagne, S’mores & the Great Outdoors" is an event hosted by SafeNest, Nevada’s largest, most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence in Clark County.

It's happening on Saturday, May 6, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at GreenGale Farms, located at 6945 W. Elkhorn Road.

Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest's Chief Executive Officer, joined us to share what you can expect from the fundraiser and the purpose behind it.

The Southern Nevada community is invited to gather for a casual evening of fun and inspiration. The event will feature a welcome reception, games, raffles, a gourmet camp dinner and a program featuring local "HOPE Heroes." Those are everyday heroes who have overcome adversity and exemplify courage, resiliency and perseverance.

Funds raised at the Spring soiree will support sending more than 200 kids to Camp HOPE 2023, a week-long overnight summer camping adventure for local youth who have been affected by domestic and/or sexual violence.

This segment is paid for by SafeNest