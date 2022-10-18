Watch Now
SafeNest | 10/18/22

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and SafeNest has a full slate of activities and initiatives to engage the public, raise awareness, and honor survivors.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in-studio today is Liz Ortenburger, Chief Executive Officer at SafeNest, Nevada’s most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence. Ortenburger says SafeNest has a full slate of activities and initiatives to engage the public, raise awareness, and honor survivors. Ortenburger is inviting viewers on Oct. 22, to the Run for Hope 5k and 1 mile fun walk at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park.

