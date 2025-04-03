Ryan Leak | 4/03/2025

Ryan Leak’s new book, How to Work With Complicated People, offers practical advice for navigating tricky relationships. He emphasizes that expecting people to be simple sets us up for frustration—complexity is natural. By adjusting our mindset, we can communicate more effectively.

Leak also suggests preparing ahead of time for interactions with difficult individuals. Making a conscious decision on how to engage can lead to smoother conversations and stronger relationships. To learn more and grab a copy, visit RyanLeak.com.

This segment is paid for by KEF Media