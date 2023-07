“Rupaul's Drag Race Live!" in Vegas is everything you love about the TV show and then some!

Their rotating cast is serving the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before!

The show features over-the-top costumes, stunning sets, jaw-dropping performances and more.

Two of the show’s newest cast-members Lawrence Chaney and Nicky Doll joined us to share their experiences on the show, celebrating the 500th show, performing in front of Rupaul, being international cast members and more.