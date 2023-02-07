RuPaul's Drag Race Live! | 2/7/23

Two new queens are slaying the stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas – Season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh from Season 14, Jorgeous. They join current Vegas show cast members - RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner and All Stars Season 7’s Jaida Essence Hall, Eureka O'Hara, from Seasons 9 and 10 and All Stars Season 6, as well as HBO’s We’re Here, Season 10’s Asia O’Hara, and Derrick Barry from Season 8 and All Stars Season 5.