RUMBAZO | 9/11/23

The second annual RUMBAZO Mexican Independence Day celebration will return to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) September 15-16, 2023, featuring headliners Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Gera MX, Guaynaa, Lenny Tavárez, Lunay, and more. Presented by Estrella Jalisco and curated in partnership with the DLVEC and Las Vegas event production company, Altura, RUMBAZO will be the ultimate block party filled with Latin music, community, food, and more.