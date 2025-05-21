Watch Now
Morning Blend

ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas| 5/21/25

ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas is celebrating its 3rd anniversary and 1,500 sizzling performances at The STRAT. Co-hosts Zion and Poppy Martyn joined us to talk acrobatics, comedy, and keeping the energy sky-high.
The STRAT is turning up the heat! ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegasis celebrating 3 unforgettable years and 1,500 jaw-dropping performances. It’s become a Strip staple, known for mixing sensuality, artistry, and a whole lot of daring fun.

Joining us are co-hosts, comedians, and acrobats Zion and Poppy Martyn, who bring laughs and flips to this high-octane celebration. With comedy, contortion, and bold, boundary-pushing acts—ROUGE continues to wow night after night. Whether it’s your first time or your 15th, this is the kind of Vegas show you’ll never forget. Happy anniversary to ROUGE!

