ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas| 5/21/25

The STRAT is turning up the heat! ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegasis celebrating 3 unforgettable years and 1,500 jaw-dropping performances. It’s become a Strip staple, known for mixing sensuality, artistry, and a whole lot of daring fun.

Joining us are co-hosts, comedians, and acrobats Zion and Poppy Martyn, who bring laughs and flips to this high-octane celebration. With comedy, contortion, and bold, boundary-pushing acts—ROUGE continues to wow night after night. Whether it’s your first time or your 15th, this is the kind of Vegas show you’ll never forget. Happy anniversary to ROUGE!

