Rouge Room Las Vegas | 8/24/23

Monday, August 18 is National Red Wine Day, and if you're looking for the perfect place to celebrate, we've got you covered!

Harley Carbery, Station Casinos’ corporate wine director, joined us to share everything you need to know about Rouge Room located inside of Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa.

It’s a Parisian-inspired restaurant and lounge featuring innovative takes on French-driven cuisine, an interactive beverage program and so much more.

Rouge Cabanas welcome guests from Thursday to Monday, operating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, every Thursday evening from 8 p.m. to midnight, adults can enjoy the exclusive poolside event known as Dip Du Rouge.

Rouge Cabanas and Pool will remain open until Monday, September.

Rouge Room Lounge remains open each Thursday to Sunday, spanning 5 p.m. till late.

They also host Sunday Brunch, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Apero hour every evening, held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.