Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Rouge | 4/24/23

Prepare to feel naughty! "ROUGE" is not just a show, it’s a journey of seduction and adult adventure designed to unleash one’s fantasies mixed with some extreme humor.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 15:38:01-04

"Rouge" is known as the "Sexiest Show In Vegas," and it's officially celebrating its one-year Anniversary at The STRAT this year!

This is an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive sensual experience created to heat up the stage at The STRAT Theater for a unique, ravishing and elegant theatrical experience.

Dancers Aneliese Ryan, Nicolette Bazeley and Estevan Valesco joined us to share more of what you can expect from the show, their favorite parts about being cast member, fun stories and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo