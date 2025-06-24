Rosina Cocktail Lounge | 6/24/25

Watch Now
Mix, shake, and stir with pride! Rosina hosts a fierce cocktail competition spotlighting LGBTQ+ bartenders and Vegas mixology talent.
Shaking Things Up for PRIDE at Rosina Cocktail Lounge
Rosina Cocktail Lounge is turning up the heat with the 7th edition of its iconic Mixology Competition—this time, with a fabulous Pride Month twist! Talented bartenders from LGBTQ+ bars across Las Vegas are going shaker to shaker in a fast-paced cocktail showdown.

The catch? They don’t know their ingredients until the clock starts ticking. Each round, they’ll have just 10 minutes to whip up a winning drink that dazzles the judges. The best of the best will stir their way into the finals to compete for $3,000 and the crown of Top Mixologist.

