Rosina Cocktail Lounge | 6/24/25

Rosina Cocktail Lounge is turning up the heat with the 7th edition of its iconic Mixology Competition—this time, with a fabulous Pride Month twist! Talented bartenders from LGBTQ+ bars across Las Vegas are going shaker to shaker in a fast-paced cocktail showdown.

The catch? They don’t know their ingredients until the clock starts ticking. Each round, they’ll have just 10 minutes to whip up a winning drink that dazzles the judges. The best of the best will stir their way into the finals to compete for $3,000 and the crown of Top Mixologist.