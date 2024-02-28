Roseman University College of Nursing | 2/28/24

Roseman University College of Nursing shares its innovative Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia (DNPNA) program, designed to meet the increasing need for highly skilled CRNAs nationwide.

Led by Dr. Brian Oxhorn, Dean of the College of Nursing, and Dr. Nate Apatov, Director of Nurse Anesthesia, this 36-month program utilizes a Six-Point Mastery Learning Model to equip students with the expertise required for a successful career in nurse anesthesia.

