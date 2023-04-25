Roseman Dental & Orthodontics |4/25/23

Roseman Dental & Orthodontics is hosting a free "Give Kids a Smile" event on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There, children can get free dental and orthodontic screenings, fluoride treatments and a voucher for free exams, X-Rays and up to $50 towards dental and orthodontic treatment.

Dr. Matthew Thacker, AEGD program director, Dental Clinic Director and Dr. Glen Roberson, AEODO program director and Orthodontic Clinic Director, and Dr. Alice Chen, clinical practice faculty, joined us to discuss the event and how they offer high-quality, affordable and compassionate dental and orthodontic care to both adults and children in the Valley.

This segment is paid for by Roseman Dental & Orthodontics