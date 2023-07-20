Watch Now
Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas | 7/20/23

Construction of a new Ronald McDonald House is now underway. It will provide housing, meals and transportation for even more families who have critically ill and injured children in the hospital.
Construction of a new Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas location is now underway, and that means there will be more room for families to stay there with their child who’s under treatment, and the waiting list will be cleared.

Alyson McCarthy, CEO Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, and RaNaja Harmon, Ronald McDonald House Family Member, joined us to discuss the innovative new concept of their upcoming location, how viewers can help support making the new house happen, the experience of the families who the charity supports and more.

