Ronald McDonald Home Charities |6/3/25

On June 18th, Southern Nevadans can make a big difference with just a little change. The inaugural Round Up for RMHC Day invites McDonald's customers to round up their order to the nearest dollar in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

That spare change adds up to real impact — providing vital housing, meals, and support for families with children receiving hospital care. CEO Alyson McCarthy and Community Engagement Manager Brian Maxey are rallying the community to come together and make every meal count.