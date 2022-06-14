Rogers Foundation | 6/14/22

So many students in high school dream of a furthered education, but that comes at a price. With the price of tuition so high, college isn't always an option for every student. Understanding this issue, The Rogers Foundation has awarded over $3 million to 36 Clark County School District Seniors.
Videos
Investing In The Youth Of Clark County
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:43:32-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.