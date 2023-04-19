Watch Now
Rockin Bettie | 4/19/23

Get ready for the world's largest Rockabilly weekender! Small business pinup rockabilly shop. Rockin' Bettie is a retro style clothing boutique has you covered with an outfit. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:56:06-04

Rockin' Bettie is a retro style clothing boutique owned and operated by born and raised Las Vegas local, Amy Ortiz.

She joined us along with Ashley Horner, manager of Rockin' Bettie, and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Rockin' Bettie associate/model, to discuss how the variety of Pinup and vintage style their store offers that you can wear to the upcoming "Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival" or anytime.

The "Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival" is happening from April 27 to 30.
Rockin' Bettie is also hosting a pre-party event on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1302 S 3rd St Las Vegas, NV 89104.

