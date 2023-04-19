Rockin Bettie | 4/19/23

Rockin' Bettie is a retro style clothing boutique owned and operated by born and raised Las Vegas local, Amy Ortiz.

She joined us along with Ashley Horner, manager of Rockin' Bettie, and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Rockin' Bettie associate/model, to discuss how the variety of Pinup and vintage style their store offers that you can wear to the upcoming "Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival" or anytime.

The "Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Festival" is happening from April 27 to 30.

Rockin' Bettie is also hosting a pre-party event on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1302 S 3rd St Las Vegas, NV 89104.

