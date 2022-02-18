Watch
Morning Blend

Actions

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series | 2/18/22

Videos
Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 14:24:25-05

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to Las Vegas!
Get your tickets here.

Thursday, February 24
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday, February 25
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, February 26
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 5K Location:
Downtown Las Vegas // Las Vegas Blvd
Start Time: 5:00pm

“Encore Entertainment” (Saturday Night Concert & Festival)
Location: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Festival: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
Headliner, Symphonic Rockshow: 7:00pm

Sunday, February 27
Half Marathon & 10K
Location: Start Village (Located behind Planet Hollywood/East Harmon Ave & Audrie St.)
Start Village Opens at 2:00pm
Start Time: 4:30pm
Finish Line: Las Vegas Blvd. at The Mirage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo