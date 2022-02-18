Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series | 2/18/22

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to Las Vegas!
Thursday, February 24
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, February 25
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 11:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday, February 26
Health & Fitness Expo
Resorts World Las Vegas
Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday 5K Location:
Downtown Las Vegas // Las Vegas Blvd
Start Time: 5:00pm
“Encore Entertainment” (Saturday Night Concert & Festival)
Location: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Festival: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
Headliner, Symphonic Rockshow: 7:00pm
Sunday, February 27
Half Marathon & 10K
Location: Start Village (Located behind Planet Hollywood/East Harmon Ave & Audrie St.)
Start Village Opens at 2:00pm
Start Time: 4:30pm
Finish Line: Las Vegas Blvd. at The Mirage