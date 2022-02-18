Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series | 2/18/22

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to Las Vegas!

Get your tickets here.

Thursday, February 24

Health & Fitness Expo

Resorts World Las Vegas

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday, February 25

Health & Fitness Expo

Resorts World Las Vegas

Time: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, February 26

Health & Fitness Expo

Resorts World Las Vegas

Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 5K Location:

Downtown Las Vegas // Las Vegas Blvd

Start Time: 5:00pm

“Encore Entertainment” (Saturday Night Concert & Festival)

Location: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Festival: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

Headliner, Symphonic Rockshow: 7:00pm