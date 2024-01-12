Rock N Grapes Wine Pub | 1/12/24

Rock N Grapes Wine Pub is now open on Water Street in the heart of the Water Street Business District in Henderson.

This non-pretentious wine pub serves approachable wines and local beers on tap along with a creative and innovative food menu

The menu consists of sandwiches, salads, shared appetizers, desserts and a build your own charcuterie board section.

The vibe and decor of the restaurant consists of rock and roll memorabilia that was collected over the years displayed on all the walls as well as a jukebox playing all styles of rock music.

Rock N Grapes Wine Pub prides themselves on having the "fastest lunch on Water Street". Happy Hour is Tuesday - Thursday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., featuring $5 glasses of house wine, $5 draft beers, and discounted selected appetizers.

This segment is paid for by Rock N Grapes Wine Pub