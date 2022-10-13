Road to Curing Crohn's Disease | 10/13/22

The 3rd Annual Dana Marshall Bernstein Courage Ball will take place on Oct. 15, at the Four Seasons Las Vegas and will benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Clara Cruden, who'll be honored at the Ball, is in-studio with her daughter, Jaclyn McDonald, who suffers from Crohn's disease. They say the Crohn's & Colitis Foundations' goal is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. McDonald says Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are chronic illnesses that a patient will live with for the rest of their lives. The Foundation focuses on research, patient programs and education, physician education, quality care, and advocacy.