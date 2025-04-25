Rick Ross | 4/25/25

Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross is making waves with his 4th Annual Car Show happening June 7th at The Promise Land in Georgia. As the show grows year after year, fans can get details atrickrosscarshow.com. He’s also diving into new ventures with his car wash line The Slippery Soap and Smiles by Mario Montoya, a high-end dental office in Atlanta.

Ross is in town tonight headlining The Millennium Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena as well as a stop at Drei’s nightclub. With fresh music, big tour stops, and major business moves, Ross is a powerhouse redefining hustle and hip-hop.

