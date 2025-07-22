Richard Harris Law Firm | 7/22/25

Project Backpack is back for its fifth year, with a mission to put more than 12,000 fully stocked backpacks into the hands of Nevada’s most at-need students. Hosted by the Richard Harris Law Firm, this initiative is dedicated to easing the burden on families by making sure every child has the tools to succeed in school.

With events taking place in Las Vegas and Reno, Project Backpack is about more than supplies — it’s about empowering young learners and strengthening the community. Media and Community Outreach Strategist Kristine Anderson shares how this event continues to make a difference, proving that one backpack really can change a life.

