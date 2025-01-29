RG Electric Solar | 1/29/25

The Enerflo platform is revolutionizing the home improvement industry by simplifying complex processes for contractors and homeowners.

With features that allow contractors to create detailed estimates, onboard new clients seamlessly, and manage their project pipeline in one place, Enerflo eliminates the need for juggling multiple software programs.

This streamlined approach ensures transparency and efficiency, making it easier for contractors to focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional service.

David Turpin, VP of Sales at RG Electric Inc., and Spencer Oberan, Co-Founder of Enerflo, emphasize the transformative power of this platform.

Turpin highlights how Enerflo enhances collaboration, while Oberan shares how it provides an unmatched customer experience.

Together, they showcase how Enerflo empowers contractors to offer five-star experiences that build trust and satisfaction with every project.

For more information, visit: enerflo.com and rgelectricsolar.com.

This segment is paid for by RG Electric Solar