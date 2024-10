RG Electric Inc., a trusted name in the Las Vegas solar market for 34 years, is ready to stand out from other solar companies in town. With 19,000 residential solar systems no longer serviced, RG Electric is stepping up with a newly launched service department to assist homeowners in need of repairs and maintenance. VP of Sales David Turpin and Sales Manager Paul Boag emphasize the company’s commitment to supporting local residents.

This segment is paid for by RG Electric Inc.